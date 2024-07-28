Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people

On Sunday, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson; two people were injured.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 42-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man received an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds as a result of the Russians dropping explosives on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson from a drone.

They are currently hospitalised. Doctors are providing them with the necessary help."

Background:

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on the suburbs of Kherson from the left (eastern) bank of the city on the morning of 28 July, injuring two children and four adults.

Mrochko later stated that the morning attack on Komyshane injured eight individuals, including three children aged 10, 16, and 17.

A 76-year-old man was also injured as a result of the Russian bombardment in Antonivka.

