Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
Sunday, 28 July 2024, 16:27
On Sunday, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson; two people were injured.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "A 42-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man received an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds as a result of the Russians dropping explosives on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson from a drone.
They are currently hospitalised. Doctors are providing them with the necessary help."
Background:
- Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on the suburbs of Kherson from the left (eastern) bank of the city on the morning of 28 July, injuring two children and four adults.
- Mrochko later stated that the morning attack on Komyshane injured eight individuals, including three children aged 10, 16, and 17.
- A 76-year-old man was also injured as a result of the Russian bombardment in Antonivka.
