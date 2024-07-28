All Sections
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 28 July 2024, 16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
Kherson. Stock photo: Getty Images

On Sunday, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson; two people were injured.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 42-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man received an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds as a result of the Russians dropping explosives on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson from a drone.

They are currently hospitalised. Doctors are providing them with the necessary help."

Background:

  • Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on the suburbs of Kherson from the left (eastern) bank of the city on the morning of 28 July, injuring two children and four adults.
  • Mrochko later stated that the morning attack on Komyshane injured eight individuals, including three children aged 10, 16, and 17.
  • A 76-year-old man was also injured as a result of the Russian bombardment in Antonivka.

