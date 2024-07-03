All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

New Dutch PM assures Zelenskyy of continued support for Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 3 July 2024, 15:45
New Dutch PM assures Zelenskyy of continued support for Ukraine
Dick Schoof. Photo: Rijksoverheid.nl

The new Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, who took over the government after the victory of the far-right in the elections, has spoken about his first conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which he assured the latter of his country’s continued support for Kyiv.

Source: Schoof on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The new Dutch premier tweeted that during the conversation, Zelenskyy congratulated the new Dutch government, while Schoof reaffirmed his country's firm support for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"We will continue to support Ukraine politically, militarily and financially against Russian aggression – whatever it takes and for as long as it takes," Schoof tweeted.

The two leaders also discussed the upcoming NATO summit next week in Washington, where Schoof is looking forward to meeting President Zelenskyy in person.

The new Prime Minister of the Netherlands and other members of the government were sworn in on 2 July. The new Dutch government was formed after the far-right Party for Freedom, led by Geert Wilders, won a landslide victory in the parliamentary election.

Advertisement:

However, as a result of coalition agreements, the key posts for Ukraine – foreign minister and defence minister – have not been given to representatives of the far-right Party for Freedom. Schoof, a former Dutch intelligence chief, does not belong to any political party.

On Tuesday, it was also reported that the Netherlands would soon begin delivering the first of 24 promised F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NetherlandsUkraine
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Netherlands
New Dutch defence minister vows to continue supporting Ukraine
Netherlands finalises F-16 export permit for Ukraine
Netherlands puts together Patriot system to be sent to Ukraine in conjunction with another state
RECENT NEWS
08:30
Russia reports drone attack: flights restricted at two airports
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: