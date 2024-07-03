New Dutch PM assures Zelenskyy of continued support for Ukraine

The new Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, who took over the government after the victory of the far-right in the elections, has spoken about his first conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which he assured the latter of his country’s continued support for Kyiv.

Source: Schoof on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The new Dutch premier tweeted that during the conversation, Zelenskyy congratulated the new Dutch government, while Schoof reaffirmed his country's firm support for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"We will continue to support Ukraine politically, militarily and financially against Russian aggression – whatever it takes and for as long as it takes," Schoof tweeted.

The two leaders also discussed the upcoming NATO summit next week in Washington, where Schoof is looking forward to meeting President Zelenskyy in person.

The new Prime Minister of the Netherlands and other members of the government were sworn in on 2 July. The new Dutch government was formed after the far-right Party for Freedom, led by Geert Wilders, won a landslide victory in the parliamentary election.

Advertisement:

📞: I just had a first conversation with President @ZelenskyyUA of Ukraine. He offered his congratulations on the new Dutch government, and I assured him that the Netherlands’ support for his country is rock solid; we will continue to support Ukraine politically, militarily and… — Dick Schoof (@MinPres) July 3, 2024

However, as a result of coalition agreements, the key posts for Ukraine – foreign minister and defence minister – have not been given to representatives of the far-right Party for Freedom. Schoof, a former Dutch intelligence chief, does not belong to any political party.

On Tuesday, it was also reported that the Netherlands would soon begin delivering the first of 24 promised F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!