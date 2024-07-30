Ukraine's defence forces strike oil depot in Kursk Oblast in Russia

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a Russian oil depot Logistics Centre No.43 in the settlement of Vozy in Kursk Oblast on the night of 29-30 July.

Source: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "This night, we successfully struck an enemy oil depot Logistics Centre No.43 in the settlement of Vozy, Kursk Oblast, Russia. Intelligence suggests that a fire broke out at the enemy facility as a result of the attack."

Details: Reportedly, the strike was launched by the means and forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and other units of the defence forces of Ukraine.

More detailed information concerning the aftermath of the strike on the oil depot is being specified.

Background:

An explosion occurred in the Russian city of Kursk on the night of 29-30 July, and three minutes later, an air-raid warning was issued in Kursk Oblast.

Smirnov later stressed that four missiles were shot down in the sky over the Oktyabrsky and Kurchatovsky districts of Kursk Oblast overnight.

