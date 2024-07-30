All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's defence forces strike oil depot in Kursk Oblast in Russia

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 30 July 2024, 17:23
Ukraine's defence forces strike oil depot in Kursk Oblast in Russia
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a Russian oil depot Logistics Centre No.43 in the settlement of Vozy in Kursk Oblast on the night of 29-30 July.

Source: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "This night, we successfully struck an enemy oil depot Logistics Centre No.43 in the settlement of Vozy, Kursk Oblast, Russia. Intelligence suggests that a fire broke out at the enemy facility as a result of the attack."

Advertisement:

Details: Reportedly, the strike was launched by the means and forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and other units of the defence forces of Ukraine.

More detailed information concerning the aftermath of the strike on the oil depot is being specified.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • An explosion occurred in the Russian city of Kursk on the night of 29-30 July, and three minutes later, an air-raid warning was issued in Kursk Oblast.
  • Smirnov later stressed that four missiles were shot down in the sky over the Oktyabrsky and Kurchatovsky districts of Kursk Oblast overnight.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General StaffRussiaArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
General Staff
Russians carry out almost half of its assaults on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukraine's Defence Forces struck at least 4 electric substations in Kursk Oblast in Russia
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Saky airbase in temporarily occupied Crimea
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: