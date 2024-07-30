All Sections
Lithuania condemns Hungary's decision to ease entry conditions for Russians and Belarusians: it threatens EU security

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 30 July 2024, 21:10
Lithuania condemns Hungary's decision to ease entry conditions for Russians and Belarusians: it threatens EU security
Gabrielius Landsbergis. Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuania has asked the European Commission to analyse Hungary's decision to simplify entry procedures for Russian and Belarusian citizens, stating that it threatens the security of the European Union.

Source: European Pravda citing BNS 

Details: Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that Lithuania was "unpleasantly surprised" by reports of simplified entry to Belarus for Russian and Belarusian citizens. This will allow them to enter and move freely within the Schengen area.

"Lithuania believes this step by Hungary poses very serious threats to the security of the Schengen area and many European countries, which is why it is necessary to respond to it at the EU level," the Lithuanian Foreign Minister stressed.

Landsbergis announced that Lithuania had asked the European Commission to analyse Hungary's decision in terms of the integrity of the Schengen area and the elimination of threats to it.

Background:

  • In July, Hungary published details of a new fast-track visa system for citizens of eight countries, including Russia and Belarus, who will be able to enter Hungary without security checks or other restrictions.
  • Budapest said many of them will be building a nuclear power plant using Russian technology.  
  • Manfred Weber, the head of the European People's Party, called for the Hungarian decision to ease visa restrictions for Russians and Belarusians to be discussed at the EU leaders' summit in October.

