Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, has said that the Ukrainian defence forces withdrew from the Kanal district of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, to take up more favourable positions, but the Russians continue to press.

Source: Voloshyn on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "It was not reasonable to hold the Kanal district, which the enemy had entered, because it threatened the lives of our servicemen. The positions of our defenders were destroyed. The command decided to retreat to more secure and more prepared positions. However, even there the enemy does not stop their active hostilities."

Details: Voloshyn said that the Russians had certain deadlines that they had been unable to meet for several months in a row.

Background:

On 3 July, the press service of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces reported that the situation in their area of responsibility remained critically difficult, with fights with the Russians continuing in Chasiv Yar on the border of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal.

DeepState project analysts reported that the Russians advanced and occupied the villages of Sokil and Voskhod in Donetsk Oblast and expanded the front in Kharkiv Oblast on 3 July.

