Rolling blackouts introduced in Russia's Rostov Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 July 2024, 15:16

Households in Russia’s Rostov Oblast will see their power cut off as part of rolling blackouts introduced in the oblast on 6 July.

Source: Rosseti Yug (Russian Networks South); 161.ru, a Rostov media outlet

Quote from Rosseti Yug: "Rolling blackouts have been introduced in Rostov Oblast (in accordance with the region’s Ministry of Industry and Energy).

Once the power deficit is eliminated, consumption restrictions will be scrapped and electricity supply will continue as usual."

Details: The local government did not say how long the rolling blackouts might be expected to last.

According to 161.ru, residents of different parts of Rostov have complained about power cuts for two days. Municipal traffic lights were not working and residents of many households complained that they could not turn on air conditioning or cook food.

Background:

  • On 5 July, the governors of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai and Rostov Oblast reported drone attacks that have caused fires and casualties.

Subjects: Russiapower
