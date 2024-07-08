German ambassador on Russian attack on Kyiv children's hospital: This is what Russia's readiness for negotiations looks like

Martin Jaeger, Germany's ambassador to Ukraine, has commented on the Russian strike on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv during a large-scale missile attack on the morning of 8 July.

Details: The ambassador stated that the Russian attack resulted in fatalities and injuries in Kyiv and caused significant damage to the Okhmatdyt hospital.

"This is a war against the civilian population. This is what Russia's readiness for negotiations and its desire for peace looks like," Jaeger stressed.

Austrian Ambassador Arad Benkö described the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital as pure terror.

The mayor of Kyiv and the director of Okhmatdyt have confirmed that one of the hospital's units has been hit and evacuation is underway. Information on casualties is being gathered.

The Kyiv city authorities have so far confirmed the deaths of ten people in this morning’s Russian missile attack.

