Pieces of Russian Kh-101 cruise missile found in pond in Kyiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 1 August 2024, 13:21
Photo: the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Sapper divers have retrieved the wreckage of a Kh-101 Russian strategic cruise missile from a pond in the city of Kyiv.

Source: the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Sapper divers from the quick response team of the Mobile Rescue Centre of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine detected and retrieved harmless remains of a Kh-101 Russian strategic air-to-surface cruise missile, which remained in a pond after previous Russian attacks on Kyiv.

The fragments were transported to a special training ground for further destruction through a controlled detonation.

Quote: "Dear citizens! Following Russian attacks with the use of missiles of kamikaze drones, dangerous debris may remain on the ground and in the bodies of water. Don't ever touch them! Call 101 to report about the detection of a suspicious object and wait for the arrival of the experts. Stay safe."

Subjects: Kyivemergency eventState Emergency Service
