Ukrainian air defence destroys over 40 Russian drones over Kyiv and on its outskirts

The Russians bombarded all of Ukraine with attack drones on the night of 30-31 July. It was the most large-scale attack on Kyiv since the beginning of 2024, with an air-raid warning in the capital lasting more than seven hours and air defence units destroying more than 40 drones.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy launched many dozens of its drones on the capital of Ukraine, a peaceful city. This was the seventh attack on Kyiv with enemy drones in July! It was the most large-scale attack for the capital in 2024 in terms of the number of UAVs used."

"The air-raid warning lasted more than seven hours. Enemy drones came at Kyiv in waves and from almost every possible direction."

Details: Popko noted that over 30 drones were destroyed by air defence units in the airspace of Kyiv and on its outskirts.

Update: As of 07:00, an air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv as well as Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts. The Air Force reported that there were drones in Kyiv, Poltava and Chernihiv oblasts.

After the all-clear was given, Popko announced that over 40 Russian UAVs were downed near the capital.

Quote from Popko: "Enemy UAVs continued to attack Kyiv in waves from certain directions during the morning, the second wave of drones. But no drone reached its target. Air defence hit several more enemy attack drones. In total, over 40 enemy UAVs were downed in the airspace of Kyiv and its approaches during these two waves."

Details: He added that the Air Force would provide the exact numbers and thanked Ukrainian defenders for their excellent work.

"Our air defence worked excellently! Early reports indicate that there were no casualties or destruction in [the city of] Kyiv as of now," Popko concluded.

As of 8:20, the air-raid warning is still in effect in Cherkasy, Poltava, Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts.

