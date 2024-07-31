All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian air defence destroys over 40 Russian drones over Kyiv and on its outskirts

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 31 July 2024, 08:20
Ukrainian air defence destroys over 40 Russian drones over Kyiv and on its outskirts
Air defence mobile fire group. Stock photo: Serhii Naiev, former commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces, on Telegram

The Russians bombarded all of Ukraine with attack drones on the night of 30-31 July. It was the most large-scale attack on Kyiv since the beginning of 2024, with an air-raid warning in the capital lasting more than seven hours and air defence units destroying more than 40 drones.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy launched many dozens of its drones on the capital of Ukraine, a peaceful city. This was the seventh attack on Kyiv with enemy drones in July! It was the most large-scale attack for the capital in 2024 in terms of the number of UAVs used."

Advertisement:

"The air-raid warning lasted more than seven hours. Enemy drones came at Kyiv in waves and from almost every possible direction."

Details: Popko noted that over 30 drones were destroyed by air defence units in the airspace of Kyiv and on its outskirts.

Update: As of 07:00, an air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv as well as Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts. The Air Force reported that there were drones in Kyiv, Poltava and Chernihiv oblasts.

Advertisement:

After the all-clear was given, Popko announced that over 40 Russian UAVs were downed near the capital.

Quote from Popko: "Enemy UAVs continued to attack Kyiv in waves from certain directions during the morning, the second wave of drones. But no drone reached its target. Air defence hit several more enemy attack drones. In total, over 40 enemy UAVs were downed in the airspace of Kyiv and its approaches during these two waves."

Details: He added that the Air Force would provide the exact numbers and thanked Ukrainian defenders for their excellent work.

"Our air defence worked excellently! Early reports indicate that there were no casualties or destruction in [the city of] Kyiv as of now," Popko concluded.

As of 8:20, the air-raid warning is still in effect in Cherkasy, Poltava, Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kyivair defencedrones
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
Kyiv
Ukraine's air defence destroys all drones attacking Kyiv at night
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all Russian drones targeting Kyiv overnight
Photos emerge of new drone used by Russians during attack on Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: