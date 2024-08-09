US imposes new sanctions on Belarusian regime on anniversary of rigged elections in Belarus

The US Department of the Treasury announced a new package of sanctions targeting the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, in commemoration of the fourth anniversary of the rigged presidential election in Belarus.

Details: The new US sanctions target 19 individuals and 14 legal entities involved in military assistance to Russia, evasion of Western sanctions, and the enrichment of Belarusian oligarchs from Alexander Lukashenko's inner circle.

In particular, these are Belarusian firms Laboratory of Additive Technologies, Ruchservomotor, and AlYurTekh and their management, which help the sanctioned Belarusian company Peleng, an optoelectronics manufacturer.

The US sanctions list also includes Belarusian cargo airlines Aviakompaniya Rada and RubiStar for supporting the Russian defence industry and Wagner Private Military Company mercenaries, as well as Belkanto Airlines for operating sanctioned aircraft.

Other Belarusian defence industry companies in the new US sanctions package include the Legmash plant (producing artillery ammunition) and the Unmanned Helicopters design bureau (producing drones).

The US Department of the Treasury also imposed sanctions on the EW-001PB aircraft from Lukashenko's personal aircraft fleet.

Meanwhile, the US Department of State imposed visa sanctions on 19 officials of the Belarusian regime and their associates for their involvement in eroding democracy in Belarus.

Background:

On 9 August, the United Kingdom also announced sanctions against four Belarusian individuals and three legal entities on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the rigged presidential election in Belarus.

On 8 August, the European Union condemned four years of repression under the Lukashenko regime in Belarus and highlighted its role in supporting Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.

