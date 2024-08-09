US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

The US Department of Defense announced additional military assistance to Ukraine worth about US$125 million on 9 August.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Pentagon press service

Details: The new package of US aid is allocated under the US Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) programme, i.e. directly from warehouses, and is the 63rd such tranche.

Advertisement:

It includes ammunition for HIMARS systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, Stinger MANPADS, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, and TOW anti-tank guided missiles.

The Pentagon also mentions multi-purpose radars, HMMWV multi-purpose wheeled vehicles, small arms ammunition, explosive munitions, "equipment to protect critical national infrastructure" and spare parts.

Quote: "The United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners to ensure Ukraine's brave defenders receive the critical capabilities needed to fight Russian aggression."

Advertisement:

Background:

Before that, on 29 July, the US announced two aid packages totalling US$1.4 billion.

Recently, the Pentagon also discovered errors in accounting calculations, which allowed it to find an additional US$2 billion to help Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!