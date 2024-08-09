All Sections
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 9 August 2024, 21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
Ammunition. Stock photo: Getty Images

The US Department of Defense announced additional military assistance to Ukraine worth about US$125 million on 9 August.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Pentagon press service

Details: The new package of US aid is allocated under the US Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) programme, i.e. directly from warehouses, and is the 63rd such tranche.

It includes ammunition for HIMARS systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, Stinger MANPADS, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, and TOW anti-tank guided missiles.

The Pentagon also mentions multi-purpose radars, HMMWV multi-purpose wheeled vehicles, small arms ammunition, explosive munitions, "equipment to protect critical national infrastructure" and spare parts.

Quote: "The United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners to ensure Ukraine's brave defenders receive the critical capabilities needed to fight Russian aggression."

Background:

