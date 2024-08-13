All Sections
Russians hit critical infrastructure in Sumy: person wounded, part of city without power and gas

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 13 August 2024, 08:22
Russians hit critical infrastructure in Sumy: person wounded, part of city without power and gas
An emergency worker. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

The Russians attacked critical infrastructure in the city of Sumy on the night of 12-13 August. One person has been wounded, and all the relevant services are working at the scene.  

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "On 13 August, the enemy launched an airstrike involving missiles on infrastructure facilities in the city of Sumy. 

All necessary services are working at the scene, and emergency repair work is ongoing."

Details: Sumy Oblast Military Administration noted that the aftermath of the Russian attack is still being ascertained.|
Update: Sumy Oblast Military Administration added a bit later that one person had been wounded in the Russian attack, and part of the city had been left without power and gas supply. 

In addition, a power transmission line, a gas pipeline, a hospital building and several cars had been damaged. 

Background:

  • On the evening of 12 August, Russian troops launched attack UAVs at Ukraine from several directions. The air-raid warning was in place until 07:15 on 13 August.
  • Later, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians attacked Ukraine with 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 38 Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 12-13 August. Ukrainian air defence destroyed 30 Russian drones.

