Russians hit critical infrastructure in Sumy: person wounded, part of city without power and gas

The Russians attacked critical infrastructure in the city of Sumy on the night of 12-13 August. One person has been wounded, and all the relevant services are working at the scene.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "On 13 August, the enemy launched an airstrike involving missiles on infrastructure facilities in the city of Sumy.

Advertisement:

All necessary services are working at the scene, and emergency repair work is ongoing."

Details: Sumy Oblast Military Administration noted that the aftermath of the Russian attack is still being ascertained.|

Update: Sumy Oblast Military Administration added a bit later that one person had been wounded in the Russian attack, and part of the city had been left without power and gas supply.

In addition, a power transmission line, a gas pipeline, a hospital building and several cars had been damaged.

Advertisement:

Background:

On the evening of 12 August, Russian troops launched attack UAVs at Ukraine from several directions. The air-raid warning was in place until 07:15 on 13 August.

Later, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians attacked Ukraine with 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 38 Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 12-13 August. Ukrainian air defence destroyed 30 Russian drones.

Support UP or become our patron!