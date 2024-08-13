Total of 134 combat clashes occur over past day, Pokrovsk front being most intense – Ukraine's General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 134 combat clashes have occurred, with the Russians most active on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 13 August

Details: According to updated information, the Russians launched two missile attacks on 12 August on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using seven missiles, as well as 67 airstrikes with 96 aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces carried out more than 4,400 attacks, including firing 123 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Nevertheless, Ukraine’s Air Force and Rocket Forces and Artillery units conducted 11 strikes on the areas where Russian military personnel and weapons were concentrated; they also struck a command post and an artillery system.

The Russians are maintaining a military presence on the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, conducting mortar attacks and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian occupation forces, exhausting them along the entire line of contact.

In total, Russian troops lost 1,160 soldiers both killed and wounded over the last day.

