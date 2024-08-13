Putin shifts responsibility for events in Kursk Oblast to others – ISW

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is trying to show himself to be competent in dealing with the situation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast and to shift the responsibility for the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to other Russian government officials and the military.

Source: ISW

Quote: "Russian leader Vladimir Putin continues to portray himself as an effective and knowledgeable manager of the situation along the Ukrainian-Russian border and to shift responsibility for ongoing challenges in responding to the Ukrainian incursion in the area to other Russian military and government officials."

Advertisement:

Details: On 12 August, Putin convened a high-level meeting with Russian military leaders, security officials, and representatives from both federal and regional authorities to address the ongoing developments in Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk oblasts. During the session, he assigned specific duties to the military and security forces in Kursk Oblast and shared his perspective on the political implications of Ukraine's actions within Russian territory.

Putin censured Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor of Kursk Oblast, for overstepping his bounds by discussing matters that Putin deemed the exclusive responsibility of the Russian Ministry of Defence. He instructed Smirnov to concentrate solely on the socio-economic affairs of the region.

Additionally, Putin responded to First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov's assertion that "all other issues are under control", by highlighting Manturov's omission of several important social concerns.

Advertisement:

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod Oblast, took the opportunity to request Putin’s intervention in implementing certain social policies aimed at supporting the civilian population in his region. Meanwhile, both Gladkov and Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk Oblast, sidestepped any potential criticism from Putin by steering clear of military topics.

Quote: "Putin's assertion that each official has only one responsibility contrasts with his attempt to frame himself as capable of overseeing and competently understanding the political, socio-economic and military situation along the international border."

Details: The Kremlin has made public the video footage and transcripts of the reports presented by the governors of Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk oblasts to Putin, showcasing the difficulties regional authorities are currently encountering. This appears to be an effort to depict these regional leaders as responsible for the ongoing issues and reliant on Putin's assistance. Notably, the Kremlin has chosen not to release the video or transcripts from the portion of the meeting where military and security officials delivered their reports to Putin.

Quote: "The Kremlin's decision to publish footage showing Putin chastising senior Russian officials is likely a warning to other Russian officials to refrain from commenting about the Ukrainian incursion into Russia."

More details: Putin has entrusted overlapping duties to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Russian Guard along the Ukrainian-Russian border. This decision once again underscores the attempt by Russian forces in Kursk Oblast to form integrated command and control structures vital for the coordination of their operations.

Putin also made it clear that the foremost responsibility of the Russian Ministry of Defence is to drive Ukrainian forces out of Russian territory.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 12 August:

Russian leader Vladimir Putin continues to portray himself as an effective and knowledgeable manager of the situation along the Ukrainian-Russian border and to shift responsibility for ongoing challenges in responding to the Ukrainian incursion in the area to other Russian military and government officials.

The Kremlin's decision to publish footage showing Putin chastising senior Russian officials is likely a warning to other Russian officials to refrain from commenting about the Ukrainian incursion into Russia.

Putin delegated overlapping tasks to the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD), Federal Security Service (FSB) and Russian Guard (Rosgvardia) in the Ukrainian-Russian border area — further highlighting how the Russian force grouping in Kursk Oblast is struggling to establish the joint command and control (C2) structures necessary to coordinate operations.

Putin offered several assessments about Ukrainian operations in Kursk Oblast, including one that undermined a long-standing Kremlin information operation falsely portraying Ukraine as unwilling to engage in legitimate, good-faith negotiations and putting the onus for peace negotiations on Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces appear to be advancing further within Kursk Oblast despite recent milblogger claims that Russian forces were stabilising the frontline in Kursk Oblast.

Regional Russian officials appear to be offering notably frank assessments of the ongoing Ukrainian incursion.

Senior Ukrainian officials provided updates about the ongoing Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast and warned that Russian forces may stage war crimes in Kursk Oblast in order to discredit Ukraine and Western support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces reportedly conducted a drone strike against a Russian airbase in Moscow Oblast on the night of 11-12 August.

Russian forces recently advanced near Vovchansk, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk and Pokrovsk.

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) emphasised Russia's international defence ties at the Army-2024 International Military-Technical Forum in Moscow, likely in an effort to expand international military-technical cooperation and posture strong defence relations with Russia-friendly states.

Support UP or become our patron!