Russians attack Antonivka in Kherson Oblast, wounding woman
Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 00:50
The Russians attacked the village of Antonivka, Kherson Oblast, on the evening of 12 August with a drone, injuring a 69-year-old woman.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian troops attacked Antonivka with a drone at around 21:00.
The 69-year-old woman sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to her chest and thigh. She was taken to hospital, and her condition was assessed as moderate.
Background: On the evening of 12 August, Russian troops bombarded Kherson. One person was killed and four others were injured, including a child.
