All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Antonivka in Kherson Oblast, wounding woman

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 13 August 2024, 00:50
Russians attack Antonivka in Kherson Oblast, wounding woman
Smoke after attacks on Kherson Oblast. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked the village of Antonivka, Kherson Oblast, on the evening of 12 August with a drone, injuring a 69-year-old woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian troops attacked Antonivka with a drone at around 21:00.

Advertisement:

The 69-year-old woman sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to her chest and thigh. She was taken to hospital, and her condition was assessed as moderate.

Background: On the evening of 12 August, Russian troops bombarded Kherson. One person was killed and four others were injured, including a child.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kherson Oblastattackdroneswar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing one and wounding several more civilians
Russian troops drop explosives from drone in Kherson Oblast, killing man
Mandatory evacuation extended in Kherson Oblast to include 2 districts in Kherson
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: