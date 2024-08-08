Ukraine gains control of Sudzha gas station – The Washington Post

Ukraine controls the Sudzha gas metering station, located about five miles (about 8 km) inside Russian territory.

Source: adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Washington Post on condition of anonymity

Details: The adviser to the president noted that the station is unlikely to be used as leverage, as the pipeline still passes through Ukraine, and Kyiv could cut off the flow at any time.

Updated: The 3rd paragraph of the news piece has been corrected. Due to an incorrect translation, inaccurate information was covered. The Ekonomichna Pravda editorial team apologises to our readers for this error.

Gas continued to flow through Sudzha, the last functioning transfer point for the pipeline that supplies Russian natural gas to Europe via Ukraine, on Thursday.

Background:

