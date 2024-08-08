Ukraine gains control of Sudzha gas station – The Washington Post
Ukraine controls the Sudzha gas metering station, located about five miles (about 8 km) inside Russian territory.
Source: adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Washington Post on condition of anonymity
Details: The adviser to the president noted that the station is unlikely to be used as leverage, as the pipeline still passes through Ukraine, and Kyiv could cut off the flow at any time.
Updated: The 3rd paragraph of the news piece has been corrected. Due to an incorrect translation, inaccurate information was covered. The Ekonomichna Pravda editorial team apologises to our readers for this error.
Gas continued to flow through Sudzha, the last functioning transfer point for the pipeline that supplies Russian natural gas to Europe via Ukraine, on Thursday.
Background:
- Hostilities near the Sudzha gas station in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, a transit point for Russian gas flowing through Ukraine to the EU, sparked concerns about a potential sudden stop in supplies before the end of the deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom.
- Russia's Gazprom announced that it continues to supply gas to Europe through the Sudzha station, while the transit flow of Russian gas through Ukraine has dropped by 12%.
- The transit of Russian gas through the Ukrainian gas transmission system dropped to 37.25 million cubic metres on 8 August.
- Transit volumes decreased by 6% compared to the previous day. This is the lowest transit value since 1 May 2023.
- The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine recently reported that the transit of Russian through the Ukrainian gas transportation system is currently operating as usual.
