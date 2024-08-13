Operation in Kursk Oblast: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says Ukraine not interested in taking Russian territory but wants to protect its citizens

The approximate area of the combat zone based on partially confirmed information. A map of the Russian service of Radio Liberty

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stressed that Ukraine is not interested in "taking" territory in Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation, but wants to protect the lives of its own people. The operation does not allow the Russians to transfer additional units to Donetsk Oblast and complicates Russian logistics.

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman at a briefing on 13 August, as quoted by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Unlike the Russian Federation, Ukraine does not need other people's stuff. Ukraine is not interested in taking territory in Kursk Oblast; we want to protect the lives of our people...

The Armed Forces of Ukraine is a civilised European military force that fully complies with the laws and customs of war and international humanitarian law. The Ukrainian Armed Forces only targets military infrastructure. The purpose of the operation is to save the lives of our people and protect the territory of Ukraine from Russian attacks...

The sooner the Russian Federation agrees to restore a just peace, in particular on the basis of the Peace Formula, the sooner the raids of the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the territory of the Russian Federation will stop."

Details: Tykhyi pointed out that since the beginning of summer alone, more than 2,000 Russian strikes have been launched from Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation on Sumy Oblast of Ukraine, using 255 guided aerial bombs and more than 100 missiles.

"Unfortunately, Ukraine does not have sufficient capabilities to carry out long-range strikes with the weapons it has to defend itself against this terror. We do not yet have the solutions we insist on. Therefore, there is a need to use the Ukrainian Armed Forces to liberate these border areas from Russian military contingents that are striking Ukraine," the spokesman said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Ukraine is achieving "relevant goals" in Kursk Oblast and will continue to do so as it is necessary for the security and defence of the country.

In addition, Tykhyi stressed that the operation in Kursk Oblast does not allow Russia to deploy additional units to Donetsk Oblast and complicates Russian logistics.

The ministry also said that there are reasonable suspicions that Russia may create incidents, including with Russian military disguised as Ukrainian soldiers, in order to fabricate violations of international humanitarian law by Ukrainian forces.

"We warn our partners to be prepared for such developments, and if there are such attempts by the Russian Federation, to be vigilant and not to fall for Russian propaganda," the spokesman said.

