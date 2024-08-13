All Sections
Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 13 August 2024, 22:56
Oleksandr Myhulia. Photo from Oleksandr Myhulia’s Facebook page

Captain Oleksandr Myhulia, a flight commander in Ukraine's Air Force, was killed in action on 12 August.

Source: Mena City Council (the city of Mena is in Chernihiv Oblast, in Ukraine's north)

Quote: "On 12 August 2024, the Mena hromada lost its defender and faithful son.

Flight commander Captain Oleksandr Myhulia, a resident of Mena born on 21 April 1997, has been killed in action."

Details: Oleksandr Myhulia was awarded the Order For Courage, 3rd and 2nd class. He studied at Kharkiv National Air Force University.

For reference: The Order For Courage was established by Ukrainian president Leonid Kuchma on 21 August 1996. It is conferred on those who demonstrate exceptional courage and heroism, risking their lives to save others.

