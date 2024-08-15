Explosion heard in Russian-occupied Berdiansk

Viktoriia Halitsina, Head of Berdiansk City Military Administration, has reported that an explosion was heard in the centre of temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast early in the morning on 15 August.

Source: Halitsina on Telegram

Quote: "Residents of the central part of the city heard a loud explosion after 05:00. According to available information, Russian security forces surrounded the scene."

Details: Halitsina promised to provide more information later.

