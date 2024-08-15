All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Explosion heard in Russian-occupied Berdiansk

Iryna BalachukThursday, 15 August 2024, 09:46
Explosion heard in Russian-occupied Berdiansk
Screenshot: Google maps

Viktoriia Halitsina, Head of Berdiansk City Military Administration, has reported that an explosion was heard in the centre of temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast early in the morning on 15 August.

Source: Halitsina on Telegram

Quote: "Residents of the central part of the city heard a loud explosion after 05:00. According to available information, Russian security forces surrounded the scene."

Advertisement:

Details: Halitsina promised to provide more information later.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zaporizhzhia Oblastexplosion
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russians injure four civilians in Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russia evacuates people fleeing Kursk Oblast to Russian-occupied areas in Ukraine
Russian missile hits house in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing man and injuring woman
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: