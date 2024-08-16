75 combat clashes occur in combat zone, most on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Photo: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

75 combat clashes have occurred in the combat zone since the beginning of the day on 16 August, one third of which took place on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the operative information as of 16:00

Details: The Russians carried out attacks on the Kharkiv, Lyman, Kupiansk, Toretsk and Kurakhove fronts up to 10 times.

The situation on the Pokrovsk front remains the most complicated.

Quote: "Most combat clashes have occurred on the Pokrovsk front. Since the beginning of the day the occupiers have made 23 attempts to push our defenders back from their positions near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Vodiane, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Zhelanne, Kalynivka and Ptyche and carried out attacks in the direction of the settlement of Zelene Pole.

Ukraine’s defence forces deter the assault, having repelled 17 attacks of the enemy. Six fights are still ongoing. Three airstrikes were launched on the settlement of Oleksandropil with non-guided aerial missiles."

