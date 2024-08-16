Russians strike police car in Mykolaiv Oblast, injuring officers – photos

A Russian drone attack damaged a police car in Kutsurub hromada, Mykolaiv Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Three patrol officers were injured.

Quote: "The Russians conducted a drone strike in Kutsurub hromada. The explosion injured three officers of the Mykolaiv district administration's police station No. 7, who had arrived at the area to document the consequences of an enemy drone attack carried out earlier. The enemy insidiously attacked the patrol car using a FPV drone again."

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Details: The police officers are receiving medical treatment.

Criminal proceedings into the violation of laws and customs of war (Art. 438 of Ukraine's Criminal Code) have been initiated.

