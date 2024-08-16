All Sections
Russians strike police car in Mykolaiv Oblast, injuring officers – photos

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 16 August 2024, 21:05
Russians strike police car in Mykolaiv Oblast, injuring officers – photos
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

A Russian drone attack damaged a police car in Kutsurub hromada, Mykolaiv Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Three patrol officers were injured.

Source: National Police of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians conducted a drone strike in Kutsurub hromada. The explosion injured three officers of the Mykolaiv district administration's police station No. 7, who had arrived at the area to document the consequences of an enemy drone attack carried out earlier. The enemy insidiously attacked the patrol car using a FPV drone again."

Advertisement:
 
Photo: National Police of Ukraine
 
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Details: The police officers are receiving medical treatment.

Criminal proceedings into the violation of laws and customs of war (Art. 438 of Ukraine's Criminal Code) have been initiated.

