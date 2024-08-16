The Dutch government sees no reason to withdraw its support for Ukraine despite recent media reports of Ukrainian individuals' alleged involvement in the sabotage of the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Source: Dutch news agency NOS, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans all declined to comment on the media claims about Nord Stream, citing the need to wait for the German investigation to conclude.

Advertisement:

Schoof stated, however, that despite these circumstances, support for Ukraine will remain strong. "The security of the Netherlands and Europe will benefit from support for Ukraine," he told reporters.

The Dutch foreign minister spoke of "political, military, financial and moral" support for Kyiv in the fight against Russia.

On 14 August, several German media outlets, including ARD, Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) and Die Zeit, reported that in early June, German Prosecutor General Jens Rommel issued the first arrest warrant for the main suspect in the operation, a Ukrainian diving instructor known as Volodymyr.

Advertisement:

However, Spiegel reported that Volodymyr, whom Germany had intended to arrest in Poland for his alleged involvement in the blowing-up of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, had left Poland, probably because he had been warned about the planned arrest.

On Thursday 15 August, The Wall Street Journal published an investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline explosions in September 2022, claiming that the operation had been approved by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who later attempted to cancel it once the CIA became aware of it. The operation was supposedly led by an unnamed general with experience in special operations, who directly reported to the then commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Support UP or become our patron!