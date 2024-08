Red arrows indicate the directions of the Russian advance. Photo: Screenshot from DeepStateMap

Russian forces occupied the village of Mykolaivka in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk Oblast on 17 August.

Source: DeepState analysts

Details: In addition, Russian troops advanced near the settlements of Vodiane, Novozhelanne and Zhelanne.

Advertisement:

The village of Otruba in Russia's Kursk Oblast Photo: Screenshot from DeepStateMap

Ukrainian forces pushed Russian troops back near the village of Otruba in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!