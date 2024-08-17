Belarus expands trade cooperation with businesses in occupied territories of Ukraine

Ukraine's National Resistance Center has reported that the Belarusian authorities are increasing industrial ties with businesses seized by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The NRC stated that Belarus is expanding the supply of agricultural machinery and other products to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, light industry goods from these occupied territories are being imported into Belarus.

Quote: "Recently, the occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia and the Belarusian delegation signed a number of agreements to expand trade cooperation.

Thus, Lukashenko’s regime [the self-proclaimed president of Belarus] is deliberately violating international law and trading with the occupied territories."

