Kyiv authorities report on aftermath of nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast

Four houses and one car were damaged by falling wreckage from downed Russian targets in Kyiv Oblast on 15 August.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "We continue to record the aftermath of the nighttime attack on Kyiv Oblast.

As of 13:00, four houses and one car have been damaged by falling wreckage from the downed targets. The damage is minor. Windows and doors were smashed and roofs were damaged. All operational groups are working on the spot."

Details: Kravchenko added that there were no direct hits to residential or critical infrastructure.

The authorities pledge to provide all necessary assistance to the residents of the damaged buildings.

Background:

On the night of 14-15 August, Russian forces targeted Kyiv Oblast with attack drones, leading to air-raid warnings being issued three times throughout the night.

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 3 Kh-59 air-to-ground missiles and 29 Shahed loitering munitions on the night of 14-15 August. Ukraine's Air Force noted that all Russian Shaheds were destroyed.

