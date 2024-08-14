All Sections
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 14 August 2024, 00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian drones have been detected in Kyiv Oblast and air defence systems have been responding to them.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Local authorities also asked civilians not to take photos or videos of the defenders' combat efforts.

They also emphasised the need to remain in shelters until the all-clear.

Updated at 00:24: The Kyiv City Military Administration reported a threat of attack drones targeting the city of Kyiv.

The all-clear was given in the oblast at 02:16.

An air-raid warning was issued again at 03:29 due to drone activity in Kyiv Oblast. 

The all-clear was given at 04:16.

