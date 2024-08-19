Power grid significantly damaged in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Energy infrastructure facilities have been significantly damaged as a result of a Russian attack on Kozacha Lopan in Derhachiv district (Kharkiv Oblast) on the night of 18-19 August.

Source: Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhachi City Military Administration

Details: At the moment, the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Nova Kozacha, Tsupivka and Dubivka are cut off from the power grid. This includes 1,000 consumers.

Quote: "Power engineers from Kharkivoblenergo [a local branch of the Ukrainian state energy operator – ed.] are doing everything possible to repair the power grid as soon as possible."

