Power grid significantly damaged in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Monday, 19 August 2024, 11:37
Energy infrastructure facilities have been significantly damaged as a result of a Russian attack on Kozacha Lopan in Derhachiv district (Kharkiv Oblast) on the night of 18-19 August.
Source: Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhachi City Military Administration
Details: At the moment, the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Nova Kozacha, Tsupivka and Dubivka are cut off from the power grid. This includes 1,000 consumers.
Quote: "Power engineers from Kharkivoblenergo [a local branch of the Ukrainian state energy operator – ed.] are doing everything possible to repair the power grid as soon as possible."
