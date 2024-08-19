All Sections
Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for new aid package

Mariya Yemets, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 19 August 2024, 18:38
Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for new aid package
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on news that Denmark is preparing another military aid package for Ukraine. 

Source: European Pravda; Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the Danish government and the people of Denmark for their 20th aid package. 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I appreciate the implementation of our agreements, as well as Denmark's growing financial support for Ukraine's defence industry.  Denmark's contribution to funding weapons production in Ukraine will have reached US$215 million. I thank Denmark – its people, parliament, and government – for their consistent leadership, which strengthens both countries and the whole of Europe."  

Background: 

  • On 19 August, it was reported that Denmark was preparing to allocate US$115 million to purchase weapons for Ukraine.
  • The Danish foreign minister also said that Copenhagen has no objections to Ukraine using Danish weapons in hostilities on Russian territory.

