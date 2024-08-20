Debris from downed targets damages 4 houses in Kyiv Oblast

Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the debris of downed Russian Shahed UAVs and missiles had damaged four private houses in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kravchenko on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy tried to attack Kyiv Oblast with attack drones and missiles at night and in the morning. The targets were shot down by air defence forces.

Four private houses and an outbuilding in one of the settlements of the oblast have been damaged as a result of the falling debris of the downed targets. Windows and doors have been smashed in the houses, walls have been damaged and facades have been cut."

Details: In addition, a grass area caught fire in one of the districts. The fire has already been extinguished.

Kravchenko said that the operational groups are still recording the consequences of the attack.

"There were no hits to residential and critical infrastructure. There are no casualties," he concluded.

Background:

On the evening of 19 August, the Russians launched attack drones on Ukraine from multiple directions.

Air defence systems were responding in Kyiv Oblast during an air raid in the morning.

Later, Kyiv City Military Administration reported that all Russian aerial targets were successfully destroyed before they could reach Kyiv, resulting in no casualties or damage.

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, an Iskander-K cruise missile, Kh-59 guided missiles and 26 Shahed UAVs on the night of 19-20 August. Ukraine’s air defence had managed to destroy 28 aerial targets.

