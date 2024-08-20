Russian forces kill 1 and injure 4 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces carried out several attacks on Donetsk Oblast over the course of today, 20 August, killing one civilian and injuring another four.

Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokeswoman for the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Russian forces deployed what appears to have been an S-300 missile system to strike the city of Pokrovsk on the night of 19–20 August. A 61-year-old woman, a civilian, sustained injuries to her head and was treated.

Around 13:30 Kyiv time, Russian forces attacked a private residential neighbourhood in the village of Hrodivka in the Pokrovsk district, injuring two civilians, a man and a woman.

The Russians also shelled residential areas in the city of Kostiantynivka, killing a 41-year-old woman who was inside her house at the time of the attack. A 64-year-old man sustained blast injuries in this attack.

Several apartment blocks, a store and a car were also damaged in the Russian shelling of Kostiantynivka.

Quote from Miedviedieva: "Pre-trial investigations regarding these cases have been launched under Art. 438.1 and 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, violation of the laws and customs of war."

