Russian forces kill 1 and injure 4 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 20 August 2024, 18:26
Russian forces kill 1 and injure 4 civilians in Donetsk Oblast
The city of Kostiantynivka. Screenshot: DeepState map

Russian forces carried out several attacks on Donetsk Oblast over the course of today, 20 August, killing one civilian and injuring another four.

Source: Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokeswoman for the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Russian forces deployed what appears to have been an S-300 missile system to strike the city of Pokrovsk on the night of 19–20 August. A 61-year-old woman, a civilian, sustained injuries to her head and was treated.

Around 13:30 Kyiv time, Russian forces attacked a private residential neighbourhood in the village of Hrodivka in the Pokrovsk district, injuring two civilians, a man and a woman.

The Russians also shelled residential areas in the city of Kostiantynivka, killing a 41-year-old woman who was inside her house at the time of the attack. A 64-year-old man sustained blast injuries in this attack.

Several apartment blocks, a store and a car were also damaged in the Russian shelling of Kostiantynivka.

Quote from Miedviedieva: "Pre-trial investigations regarding these cases have been launched under Art. 438.1 and 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, violation of the laws and customs of war."

