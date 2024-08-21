All Sections
Netherlands to provide Ukraine with 50 mobile UAV detection radars

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 21 August 2024, 20:38
Netherlands to provide Ukraine with 50 mobile UAV detection radars
On 21 August, the Dutch Ministry of Defence announced the purchase of 51 mobile drone detection radars and the intention to transfer them to Ukraine.

Source: Dutch Defence Ministry’s press release, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The deal for the procurement of mobile radars was signed in The Hague at the Robin Radar Systems facility. These systems are capable of detecting and distinguishing small drones from, say, birds.

Quote: "Because the system is mobile, it is more difficult for the enemy to find the radar and therefore more difficult to neutralise it. This enables continual detection and destruction of enemy drones," explains the Dutch Ministry of Defence.

Ukraine is expected to get 51 radars in the fourth quarter of 2024. They will be delivered in stages.

In June, the Netherlands announced the allocation of €60 million for the procurement of drones for Ukraine. 

In July, the Netherlands allocated an additional €300 million for ammunition procurement for the F-16 fighter jets bound for Ukraine.

