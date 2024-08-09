Dutch defence minister comments on Russian attack on shopping centre in Ukraine's Kostiantynivka

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans has said that the Russian attack on a supermarket in Kostiantynivka is another reminder of why allies should support Ukraine.

Source: Brekelmans on X (Twitter)

Details: Brekelmans posted a fragment of video from the scene, noting that at least 10 people were killed in the strike.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Every day Russia reminds us why we must continue to provide military support to Ukraine. And why, for the sake of our security, we must keep Russian aggression at bay."

Opnieuw een gruwelijke Russische aanval op een winkelcentrum in Oekraïne, ditmaal met minstens 10 doden.



Iedere dag herinnert Rusland ons waarom we Oekraïne militair moeten blijven steunen.



En waarom we voor onze veiligheid de Russische agressie ver op afstand moeten houden. pic.twitter.com/c3btxz0VyK — Ruben Brekelmans (@DefensieMin) August 9, 2024

Advertisement:

Background:

On the afternoon of 9 August, Russian forces shelled a supermarket in the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast with artillery, destroying a post office.

According to the latest reports, 11 people were killed and 37 injured. Firefighters continue extinguishing the fire in the building.

Residential buildings, shops, and more than a dozen cars were damaged.

Ruben Brekelmans and Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp made their first foreign visit to Ukraine – just days after being sworn in.

Read an interview with Brekelmans about F-16s, Ukraine's "irreversible" path to NATO and negotiations with Russia.



Support UP or become our patron!