Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has revealed that the drone targets that struck facilities in Russia on the night of 20-21 August were a radio communication centre, an airport and an airbase.

Details: Budanov said Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence struck a radio communication centre, the Ostafyevo airport in Moscow and the Millerovo air base in Rostov Oblast. He mentioned that around 50 drones were involved in the operation.

However, The War Zone noted that recent data from NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System indicated no fires at either Ostafyevo or Millerovo. Budanov did not specify the location of the radio communication centre.

Background: Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed that one of the largest-scale attacks on Moscow took place on the night of 20-21 August, during which Russian air defence allegedly downed 10 drones.

