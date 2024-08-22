All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 22 August 2024, 02:43
Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks
Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Getty Images

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has revealed that the drone targets that struck facilities in Russia on the night of 20-21 August were a radio communication centre, an airport and an airbase.

Source: The War Zone

Details: Budanov said Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence struck a radio communication centre, the Ostafyevo airport in Moscow and the Millerovo air base in Rostov Oblast. He mentioned that around 50 drones were involved in the operation. 

Advertisement:

However, The War Zone noted that recent data from NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System indicated no fires at either Ostafyevo or Millerovo. Budanov did not specify the location of the radio communication centre.

Background: Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed that one of the largest-scale attacks on Moscow took place on the night of 20-21 August, during which Russian air defence allegedly downed 10 drones.

Support UP or become our patron!

dronesRussia
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
drones
Drones attack air base in Russia's Volgograd Oblast – video
Oil depot on fire for almost four days in Russia's Rostov Oblast, satellite images released
Netherlands to provide Ukraine with 50 mobile UAV detection radars
RECENT NEWS
18:45
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, discusses restoration of power system after Russian attack
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: