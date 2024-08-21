All Sections
Oil depot on fire for almost four days in Russia's Rostov Oblast, satellite images released

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 21 August 2024, 22:12
Photo: Radio Liberty

Radio Liberty journalists have published satellite images of the fire at the Rosrezerv oil depot in Rostov Oblast, Russia, which has been ongoing for more than three days.

Source: Russian service of Radio Liberty; OSINT analyst under the nickname MT_Anderson 

Details: The OSINT analyst estimates that the blaze had completely destroyed 14 fuel tanks, while 4 more were partially destroyed and 16 were not damaged. He does not provide any information concerning the state of the rest of the 44 fuel tanks, as they are covered with a dense layer of smoke.

Radio Liberty

Background:

  • Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Kavkaz plant in Russia's Rostov Oblast, which stored petroleum products for the Russian army's military needs, on the night of 17-18 August.
  • A facility in the settlement of Proletarsk in Russia's Rostov Oblast was targeted by attack drones on the night of 17-18 August. Eyewitnesses report that five UAVs were involved. The strike caused a large fire engulfing diesel tanks at the site.
  • Vasily Golubev, the governor of Rostov Oblast, announced that the number of firefighters who were affected had risen to 41: 18 of them were taken to hospital, including five who are in intensive care. 
  • A state of high readiness was declared in the Proletarsky district, and a state of emergency was introduced in Proletarsk on 19 August.

