All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

3rd Assault Brigade releases video of new Ukrainian offensive "somewhere in Kharkiv Oblast"

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 22 August 2024, 14:08
3rd Assault Brigade releases video of new Ukrainian offensive somewhere in Kharkiv Oblast
screenshot

The soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of Ukraine have released a video of their offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Quote: "Somewhere in Kharkiv Oblast. First footage of the offensive in full swing. The details will be revealed later. Expect good news from the 3rd Assault Brigade."

Advertisement:

Details: The defenders did not specify what part of the combat zone in Kharkiv Oblast they were talking about.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • It became known on 10 May that the Russian troops had intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast.
  • Russians managed to drive Ukrainian defenders out in some settlements of Kharkiv Oblast in a few weeks.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv OblastArmed Forceswar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Two more settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast captured by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins gold at World Championships in crown race

Ukraine crosses Putin's red lines again, but he just blinks – The Washington Post

One year since death of Ukrainian Air Force pilot Juice, his mother sits in F-16 fighter jet in his honour – video

Telegram app founder Durov detained in France

Russians launch missile strikes on Kharkiv and Chuhuiv

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Woman rescued from under rubble in Kozacha Lopan, search and rescue operation ongoing – photo, video
Russians strike Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast: people being searched for under rubble of village council building
Russians storming Ukrainian positions, 78 combat engagements occur since 19 August began – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
21:38
Zelenskyy: Two more settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast captured by Ukrainian forces
20:44
Belarusian forces and former Wagner Group personnel gather near Belarusian-Ukrainian border
20:11
updatedRussians strike village in Sumy Oblast: two civilians killed and two injured
20:03
updatedBody of British journalist found under rubble in Kramatorsk
19:51
One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Kherson, man in coma in Antonivka
18:40
British journalist likely trapped under rubble in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast
18:22
Parts of Crimean cities left without power
18:20
Ukrainian high jumper Doroshchuk wins bronze at his Diamond League debut
18:14
Zelenskyy: I'm all for diplomacy, but not at the expense of 30% of our territories
17:08
Zelensky offers to hold second Peace Summit in India, but with one condition
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: