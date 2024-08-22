3rd Assault Brigade releases video of new Ukrainian offensive "somewhere in Kharkiv Oblast"

The soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of Ukraine have released a video of their offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Quote: "Somewhere in Kharkiv Oblast. First footage of the offensive in full swing. The details will be revealed later. Expect good news from the 3rd Assault Brigade."

Details: The defenders did not specify what part of the combat zone in Kharkiv Oblast they were talking about.

Захисники третьої окремої штурмової бригади поділились відео свого наступу в Харківській області pic.twitter.com/9FEaZYF851 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 22, 2024

Background:

It became known on 10 May that the Russian troops had intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast.

Russians managed to drive Ukrainian defenders out in some settlements of Kharkiv Oblast in a few weeks.

