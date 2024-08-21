Russians strike Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast: people being searched for under rubble of village council building

Russian forces have launched an artillery strike on the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging the premises of the village council, where people are likely to be trapped under the rubble.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhachi City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The invaders struck the village of Kozacha Lopan in Derhachi hromada at about 12:25. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The attack damaged the premises of the village council. Three people are thought to be trapped under the rubble. All relevant services are working at the scene.

There is a risk of double-tap strikes!"

Details: Zadorenko said the Russians used artillery for the attack on the village.

Update: According to updates provided by Zadorenko, the Russians carried out two attacks at the Kozacha Lopan district administration building between 12:30 and 13:00. As a result, the building partially collapsed, including the basement, which at the time sheltered the chief of the administration, Liudmyla Vakulenko, her staff, and local people.

Three women are currently trapped beneath the rubble, Zadorenko reported. Their condition is currently unclear. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service are striving to extract the people from under the rubble as soon as possible, but search and rescue efforts are hampered by hostile drone activity and the threat of double-tap strikes.

