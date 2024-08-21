All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast: people being searched for under rubble of village council building

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 21 August 2024, 13:47
Russians strike Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast: people being searched for under rubble of village council building
Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast. Screenshot: DeepState Map

Russian forces have launched an artillery strike on the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging the premises of the village council, where people are likely to be trapped under the rubble.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhachi City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The invaders struck the village of Kozacha Lopan in Derhachi hromada at about 12:25. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

The attack damaged the premises of the village council. Three people are thought to be trapped under the rubble. All relevant services are working at the scene.

There is a risk of double-tap strikes!"

Details: Zadorenko said the Russians used artillery for the attack on the village.

Advertisement:

Update: According to updates provided by Zadorenko, the Russians carried out two attacks at the Kozacha Lopan district administration building between 12:30 and 13:00. As a result, the building partially collapsed, including the basement, which at the time sheltered the chief of the administration, Liudmyla Vakulenko, her staff, and local people.

Three women are currently trapped beneath the rubble, Zadorenko reported. Their condition is currently unclear. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service are striving to extract the people from under the rubble as soon as possible, but search and rescue efforts are hampered by hostile drone activity and the threat of double-tap strikes.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Woman rescued from under rubble in Kozacha Lopan, search and rescue operation ongoing – photo, video
Russians storming Ukrainian positions, 78 combat engagements occur since 19 August began – Ukraine's General Staff
Power grid significantly damaged in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
18:45
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, discusses restoration of power system after Russian attack
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: