Woman rescued from under rubble in Kozacha Lopan, search and rescue operation ongoing – photo, video

A woman was rescued from under the rubble of the village council building in the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 21 August. People may still be trapped under the rubble.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: A woman, 56, was saved from under the rubble by the rescue workers. The woman received minor injuries.

З-під завалів у Козачій Лопані врятували жінку, пошукові роботи тривають

Відео - ДСНС pic.twitter.com/nPO8ZUEtLq — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 21, 2024

The rescue workers note that people may still be trapped under the rubble.

Background: On 21 August, Russian forces launched an artillery attack on the settlement of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging the village council building.

