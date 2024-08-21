All Sections
Woman rescued from under rubble in Kozacha Lopan, search and rescue operation ongoing – photo, video

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 21 August 2024, 18:35
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF UKRAINE

A woman was rescued from under the rubble of the village council building in the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 21 August. People may still be trapped under the rubble.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: A woman, 56, was saved from under the rubble by the rescue workers. The woman received minor injuries.

The rescue workers note that people may still be trapped under the rubble.

all Photos: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
 
 

Background: On 21 August, Russian forces launched an artillery attack on the settlement of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging the village council building.

