Fire breaks out in Cherkasy Oblast after Russian missile falls, causing destruction

Russian troops attacked Cherkasy Oblast with missiles and Shahed drones on the night of 22-23 August. A fire broke out as a result of a missile falling, damaging private business premises, a shop and a car, but no casualties were reported.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Taburets: "The enemy attacked our Cherkasy Oblast overnight. Air defence was responding in the oblast. A missile fell on an open area within the oblast centre, based on preliminary information. As a result, the wood stored there caught fire. The fire was quickly contained. The wreckage damaged neighbouring buildings belonging to private businesses, windows in a shop, and several cars."

Details: Ihor Taburets reports that a Russian Shahed was destroyed in the Cherkasy district.

Quote from Taburets: "Fortunately, there were no casualties."

