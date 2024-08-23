Zelenskyy participates in State Flag of Ukraine raising ceremony, congratulating Ukrainians on Flag Day

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in the State Flag of Ukraine raising ceremony in Kyiv on the morning of 23 August and emphasised that Ukraine will defend its independence and rebuild the country.

Source: a video of the State Flag raising ceremony in Kyiv; Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are reclaiming the right to justice, our own freedom, dignity, safety and our own state in this war. And the criminals who came to destroy Ukraine and brought ruin to our home will certainly face ruin themselves.

Advertisement:

The historical path of Ukraine and the spirit of our national colours have taught us that Ukraine is rising and strengthening, achieving its goals only when our people are truly united for the sake of the blue and yellow flag and for Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine will protect its independence and rebuild the country. "We are driving the occupiers out of Ukraine and will not allow their [Russian] tricolour there. We must rebuild Ukraine, our home, after this war so that our Ukrainian blue and yellow [flag] flies as it deserves – over proud land and amidst a safe, free and European life. Glory to all who fight and work for Ukraine. Eternal gratitude to all heroes of different times who fought for Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!"

Zelenskyy also shared a video dedicated to the State Flag of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!