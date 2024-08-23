All Sections
Russians target Toretsk and drop bomb on Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast: three civilians injured

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 23 August 2024, 15:37
Russians target Toretsk and drop bomb on Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast: three civilians injured
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces targeted Donetsk Oblast yet again on Friday, 23 August, leaving three civilians injured.

Source: Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokesperson for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Russian troops struck the city of Toretsk with artillery on 23 August. A 63-year-old local resident sustained shrapnel wounds to his leg.

The Russians also dropped a bomb on the settlement of Kurakhove. Two women aged 22 and 61 were injured when the munition hit the central part of the settlement.

The women were diagnosed with abrasions and cut wounds. They received medical assistance.

The spokesperson added that pre-trial investigations had been initiated under Art. 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Donetsk Oblastwar
23:44
