Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief confers awards upon paratroopers fighting in Kursk Oblast for saving thousands of lives – photos

Syrskyi decorates paratroopers. Photo: Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has conferred awards upon paratroopers who are fighting in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Quote: "Today, on 24 August, on the occasion of the Independence Day of Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi conferred state awards and departmental insignia upon paratroopers of several brigades of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are conducting combat operations in Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Speaking to the paratroopers, he emphasised on the important role played by the brigades of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in conducting assault and offensive operations and stressed the importance of the Kursk operation for Ukrainians and the international community."

Quote from Syrskyi: "Thanks to you, thousands of civilian lives in the border areas [of Ukraine – ed.] have been saved."

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast helped prevent the occupation of part of Sumy Oblast and the city of Sumy.

