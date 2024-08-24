All Sections
Biden: Ukraine will remain free, sovereign and independent

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 24 August 2024, 20:37
Joe Biden. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

In his congratulatory tweet on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, US President Joe Biden wrote that Ukraine will remain free, sovereign and independent.

Source: Biden on social network X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Today, as the people of Ukraine mark their Independence Day, let it be clear:

When Russia’s senseless war began, Ukraine was a free country. Today, it is still a free country. And the war will end with Ukraine remaining a free, sovereign, and independent country."

Background:

