Biden: Ukraine will remain free, sovereign and independent

In his congratulatory tweet on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, US President Joe Biden wrote that Ukraine will remain free, sovereign and independent.

Source: Biden on social network X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Today, as the people of Ukraine mark their Independence Day, let it be clear:



When Russia’s senseless war began, Ukraine was a free country.



Today, it is still a free country.



And the war will end with Ukraine remaining a free, sovereign, and independent country. pic.twitter.com/YfK7V8nMID Advertisement: — President Biden (@POTUS) August 24, 2024

Quote: "Today, as the people of Ukraine mark their Independence Day, let it be clear:

When Russia’s senseless war began, Ukraine was a free country. Today, it is still a free country. And the war will end with Ukraine remaining a free, sovereign, and independent country."

Advertisement:

Background:

US presidential candidate Kamala Harris also congratulated Ukrainians, assuring them of her continued support.

You can also find the congratulations of the presidents of the Baltic states and many other Western leaders and ambassadors on the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

Support UP or become our patron!