Russian Engels military airfield where strategic bombers are based attacked by UAVs – photo, video

The Russian cities of Saratov and Engels were attacked by drones on the morning of 26 August. Engels is home to an airfield where TU-95 strategic bombers are based, and 11 of them took off [to presumably launch cruise missiles at Ukraine – ed.] at the time.

Source: Baza, Mash and Astra, Russian Telegram channels

Details: The tallest building in Saratov, a 38-storey building, was damaged after a UAV attack.

The drone attack was confirmed on the morning of 26 August by Roman Busargin, the governor of Russia’s Saratov Oblast.

He said that the "debris" fell on a building in the Volga Sky residential complex. The website of the residential complex states that it is not only the tallest building in the city, but also "the tallest building in the Volga region (128.6 metres high)".

The distance from the building that was damaged to the military unit and military airfield in Engels is 12 kilometres.

У Саратові після атаки БПЛА пошкоджено найвищий будинок - 38-поверхівку. pic.twitter.com/LnOQUXJY8l — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 26, 2024

Quote from Busargin: "Early in the morning, air defence systems destroyed the UAVs. There are reports of debris hitting residential buildings in Saratov and Engels. All emergency services are working in high-alert mode."

Map Astra

More details: The cities of Saratov and Engels are located opposite each other on the right and left banks of the Volga River.

