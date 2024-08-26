Morning attack on Ukraine cost Russia almost US$1.3 billion

The combat part of a Kh-101 cruise missile removed by the Mobile Rapid Response Rescue Centre after the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The 26 August attack on Ukraine has cost Russia about US$1.26 billion.

Source: estimates of Ekonmichna Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force reports that as of the beginning of the day on 26 August the Russians have launched on Ukraine:

109 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs;

77 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

3 Kh-22 cruise missiles;

28 Kalibr submarine-launched cruise missiles;

6 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

3 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

10 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles.

The Shahed-136/131 UAV can cost from US$49,000 if produced in Russia and up to US$290,000 if imported from Iran. The price planned for import from Iran, US$193,000, was taken as a basis here.

Therefore, 109 attack UAVs Shahed cost Russia about US$21.3 million.

The price of a Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile is US$10 million, the total cost of the missiles launched is US$30 million.

The cost of a Kh-22 missile is estimated to be US$1 million per piece, with a total amount of US$3 million.

A Kh-101 missile costs US$13 million per piece, while the total cost of the missiles of this type launched by Russia is US$1 billion.

According to Defence Express, the cost of one Kalibr missile is US$6.5 million, so a total amount spent on the missiles used in the attack is US$182 million.

The Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles cost US$0.5 million per piece so the total cost of the missiles is US$5 million.

The Iskander-M ballistic missile can cost US$3 million, the total cost of all the missiles of this type launched by Russia is US$18 million.

Therefore, the total amount spent by Russia on the morning of the 26 August attack on Ukraine is US$1.26 billion.

Background:

The Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant has not suffered critical damage in the Russian morning attack.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated that the morning attack resulted in many damaged power facilities, but the repairs are underway.

