Morning attack on Ukraine cost Russia almost US$1.3 billion

Oleksii ArtemchukMonday, 26 August 2024, 19:42
The combat part of a Kh-101 cruise missile removed by the Mobile Rapid Response Rescue Centre after the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The 26 August attack on Ukraine has cost Russia about US$1.26 billion.

Source: estimates of Ekonmichna Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force reports that as of the beginning of the day on 26 August the Russians have launched on Ukraine:

  • 109 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs;
  • 77 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
  • 3 Kh-22 cruise missiles;
  • 28 Kalibr submarine-launched cruise missiles;
  • 6 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;
  • 3 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;
  • 10 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles.

The Shahed-136/131 UAV can cost from US$49,000 if produced in Russia and up to US$290,000 if imported from Iran. The price planned for import from Iran, US$193,000, was taken as a basis here.

Therefore, 109 attack UAVs Shahed cost Russia about US$21.3 million.

The price of a Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile is US$10 million, the total cost of the missiles launched is US$30 million.

The cost of a Kh-22 missile is estimated to be US$1 million per piece, with a total amount of US$3 million.

A Kh-101 missile costs US$13 million per piece, while the total cost of the missiles of this type launched by Russia is US$1 billion.

According to Defence Express, the cost of one Kalibr missile is US$6.5 million, so a total amount spent on the missiles used in the attack is US$182 million.

The Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles cost US$0.5 million per piece so the total cost of the missiles is US$5 million.

The Iskander-M ballistic missile can cost US$3 million, the total cost of all the missiles of this type launched by Russia is US$18 million.

Therefore, the total amount spent by Russia on the morning of the 26 August attack on Ukraine is US$1.26 billion.

Background:

  • The Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant has not suffered critical damage in the Russian morning attack.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated that the morning attack resulted in many damaged power facilities, but the repairs are underway.

