Morning attack on Ukraine cost Russia almost US$1.3 billion
The 26 August attack on Ukraine has cost Russia about US$1.26 billion.
Source: estimates of Ekonmichna Pravda
Details: The Ukrainian Air Force reports that as of the beginning of the day on 26 August the Russians have launched on Ukraine:
- 109 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs;
- 77 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
- 3 Kh-22 cruise missiles;
- 28 Kalibr submarine-launched cruise missiles;
- 6 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;
- 3 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;
- 10 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles.
The Shahed-136/131 UAV can cost from US$49,000 if produced in Russia and up to US$290,000 if imported from Iran. The price planned for import from Iran, US$193,000, was taken as a basis here.
Therefore, 109 attack UAVs Shahed cost Russia about US$21.3 million.
The price of a Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile is US$10 million, the total cost of the missiles launched is US$30 million.
The cost of a Kh-22 missile is estimated to be US$1 million per piece, with a total amount of US$3 million.
A Kh-101 missile costs US$13 million per piece, while the total cost of the missiles of this type launched by Russia is US$1 billion.
According to Defence Express, the cost of one Kalibr missile is US$6.5 million, so a total amount spent on the missiles used in the attack is US$182 million.
The Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles cost US$0.5 million per piece so the total cost of the missiles is US$5 million.
The Iskander-M ballistic missile can cost US$3 million, the total cost of all the missiles of this type launched by Russia is US$18 million.
Therefore, the total amount spent by Russia on the morning of the 26 August attack on Ukraine is US$1.26 billion.
Background:
- The Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant has not suffered critical damage in the Russian morning attack.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated that the morning attack resulted in many damaged power facilities, but the repairs are underway.
