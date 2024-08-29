40 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front and 30 on Kurakhove in one day

Russian troops have carried out 40 assaults and offensives on the Pokrovsk front since the beginning of the day. There have been 30 combat clashes on the Kurakhove front.

Source: report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on 29 August

Details: A total of 156 combat clashes have taken place since the start of the day. Russian forces have launched three missile attacks using three missiles and 43 airstrikes, dropping 60 guided aerial bombs, have deployed more than 500 kamikaze drones, and have fired about 3,000 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements using various types of weapons.

Pokrovsk remains the front where the largest number of combat clashes is occurring.

Quote: "The aggressor has conducted 40 assaults and offensive actions here during the day. The greatest intensity of the Russian occupiers' attacks is observed in and around Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Miroliubivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka.

In total, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 32 attacks on this front, and eight others are still ongoing. The situation is difficult, but our soldiers are doing all they can to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory."

Details: Russian activity is also significant on the Kurakhove front.

"As of now, there have been 30 combat clashes. The invaders remain very active as they attempt to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. Units of the defence forces repelled 26 of the enemy attacks, and four attacks are still ongoing," the General Staff reported.

