Russian drone hits infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 3 August 2024, 04:29
A firefighter extinguishes a fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian drone hit an infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast on the night of 2-3 August.

Source: Nataliia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "There is a hit to an infrastructure facility in the oblast. Units of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene of the strike. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given! Take care of yourself!"

Background: Earlier on the night of 2-3 August, an air-raid warning was issued in Vinnytsia Oblast, and explosions were heard.

