Russian drone hits infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast
Saturday, 3 August 2024, 04:29
A Russian drone hit an infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast on the night of 2-3 August.
Source: Nataliia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook
Quote: "There is a hit to an infrastructure facility in the oblast. Units of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene of the strike. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given! Take care of yourself!"
Background: Earlier on the night of 2-3 August, an air-raid warning was issued in Vinnytsia Oblast, and explosions were heard.
