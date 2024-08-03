Russian drone hits infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast

A Russian drone hit an infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast on the night of 2-3 August.

Source: Nataliia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "There is a hit to an infrastructure facility in the oblast. Units of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene of the strike. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given! Take care of yourself!"

Background: Earlier on the night of 2-3 August, an air-raid warning was issued in Vinnytsia Oblast, and explosions were heard.

