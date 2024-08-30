International Criminal Court reminds Mongolia of obligation to arrest Putin

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has reminded Mongolia of the arrest warrant issued on Vladimir Putin for his involvement in the kidnapping of Ukrainian children, and of its duty as a signatory to the ICC's Rome Statute to apprehend the Russian leader.

Source: ICC spokesman Dr Fadi el-Abdullah in a comment to BBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The International Criminal Court expects state parties, including Mongolia, to abide by ICC regulations, and according to Dr el-Abdallah they "have the obligation to cooperate" with the Court.

The ICC is particularly concerned with the execution of arrest warrants, one of which has been issued against the Kremlin head.

Putin's trip to Mongolia on 3 September will be his first visit to a signatory state to the ICC Rome Statute since the Court issued the arrest warrant in March 2023.

According to media sources, the Mongolian authorities assured Putin that they would not arrest him.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier urged Mongolia to comply with the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and arrest Putin.

Background: Last year Putin did not attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi, avoiding a possible political judgement and any risk of arrest under the ICC warrant.

