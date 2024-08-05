All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine receives almost US$4 billion from United States – Ukraine's PM

Economichna PravdaMonday, 5 August 2024, 12:04
Ukraine receives almost US$4 billion from United States – Ukraine's PM
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has received a US$3.9 billion non-repayable grant from the United States through the World Bank.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: "These funds will help finance priority public expenditures such as salaries for teachers, doctors and emergency workers and social welfare payments," he said.

Advertisement:

This is the first tranche of direct budget support from the United States in 2024. Ukraine will receive US$7.8 billion in direct budgetary assistance from the United States this year, Shmyhal said.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ShmyhalUSAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
Shmyhal
Ukrainian PM tells Slovak counterpart Kyiv will not lift sanctions against Russia's Lukoil
Ukraine's Prime Minister: Defence fortifications in Kherson Oblast 97% complete – photos
Slovak PM raises concerns with Ukrainian counterpart over suspension of Russian oil transit
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: