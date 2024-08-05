Ukraine receives almost US$4 billion from United States – Ukraine's PM

Ukraine has received a US$3.9 billion non-repayable grant from the United States through the World Bank.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: "These funds will help finance priority public expenditures such as salaries for teachers, doctors and emergency workers and social welfare payments," he said.

This is the first tranche of direct budget support from the United States in 2024. Ukraine will receive US$7.8 billion in direct budgetary assistance from the United States this year, Shmyhal said.

