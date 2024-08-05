MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

A group of 67 MEPs have written a letter to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, questioning Hungary's further membership in the Schengen Area, following Budapest's decision to ease visa requirements for Russians and Belarusians.

Source: European Pravda, citing the letter at its disposal

Details: Initiated by Lithuanian MEP Petras Auštrevičius and Czech MEP Danuše Nerudová, the letter has garnered signatures from 67 MEPs in total.

Advertisement:

Quote from the letter: "Prime Minister Orbán is clearly testing the EU's patience more and more... This month, the Hungarian government extended its 'national card' immigration programme, allowing 'guest workers' from Belarus and Russia to enter their territory. The holder of such a card is allowed to work in Hungary without security clearance and can bring their families to the country."

Details: The MEPs called Orban's decision "irresponsible" and posing a significant security threat to all EU member states and their citizens.

"These 'workers' with Hungarian visas will have the ability to move freely throughout the entire Schengen Area. Without proper clearance, there is a risk that these non-European nationals could strengthen the Russian espionage network within the EU. It is our duty, as European institutions, to protect European citizens from these threats and not to completely open borders to countries that consider us as their enemies," the letter reads.

Advertisement:

"If the Hungarian government refuses to change its policy, the Commission and all EU representatives should question Hungarian presence in the Schengen area by introducing new measures to safeguard European citizens, including new controls at Hungarian borders if necessary," the letter's authors emphasise.

They also added that "the other Schengen states have the right to refuse to recognise visas issued by Hungary to Russian and Belarusian citizens, with the corresponding consequences".

"The security of our citizens must be the foremost concern of all European institutions, and we count on the Commission's full engagement in this matter," the MEPs concluded.

Background:

On 1 August, the EU demanded that Hungary respond to concerns that Budapest's decision to ease visa requirements for Russian and Belarusian nationals increases the risk of espionage in the bloc.

The largest group in the European Parliament, the European People's Party, had previously complained that loosening the regulations could create "serious loopholes for espionage activities".

Lithuania has approached the European Commission regarding Hungary's decision to relax entry restrictions for Russian and Belarusian citizens.

Support UP or become our patron!