Ukraine will evacuate its citizens from Lebanon – Zelenskyy
Saturday, 3 August 2024, 19:46
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is evacuating 30 of its citizens from Lebanon in light of the escalation of the situation in the Middle East.
Source: President Zelenskyy in a video address
Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our country is currently evacuating [its citizens] from dangerous areas in Lebanon, in the Middle East.
Advertisement:
Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, Foreign Intelligence Service, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs have arranged for 30 of our citizens – women and children who are already in danger – to be evacuated.
We will continue our efforts. Whenever our people need help returning home, wherever they are in the world, we have always done it and will continue doing it."
Background:
Advertisement:
- Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has recommended that Ukrainian citizens refrain from travelling to Israel and leave Lebanon until the security situation in the region is more stable.
- The Israeli military is on high alert in the face of a possible retaliatory strike from Iran and Hezbollah. On 1 August, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting to assess the preparations made by the Israeli Defense Forces command.
- Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered a direct strike against Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran’s capital Tehrān.
Support UP or become our patron!