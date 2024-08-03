All Sections
Ukraine will evacuate its citizens from Lebanon – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 3 August 2024, 19:46
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is evacuating 30 of its citizens from Lebanon in light of the escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

Source: President Zelenskyy in a video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our country is currently evacuating [its citizens] from dangerous areas in Lebanon, in the Middle East.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, Foreign Intelligence Service, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs have arranged for 30 of our citizens – women and children who are already in danger – to be evacuated.

We will continue our efforts. Whenever our people need help returning home, wherever they are in the world, we have always done it and will continue doing it."

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has recommended that Ukrainian citizens refrain from travelling to Israel and leave Lebanon until the security situation in the region is more stable.
  • The Israeli military is on high alert in the face of a possible retaliatory strike from Iran and Hezbollah. On 1 August, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting to assess the preparations made by the Israeli Defense Forces command.
  • Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered a direct strike against Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran’s capital Tehrān.

